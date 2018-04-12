Simpsonville PD: Man arrested on criminal sexual conduct with a minor charges

The Simpsonsville Police Department said a man was arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

According to arrest warrants, 29-year-old Brandon Justin Whitman was arrested in connection with a series of incidents that began in January 2013 and continued until October 2015.

The warrants stated Whitman was 24 and 25-years-old at the time of the incidents.

Per arrest warrants, Whitman was charged with two counts of sexual criminal sexual conduct with a minor third degree and one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor first degree.

Whitman is currently being held at the Greenville County Detention Center.

