Follow my lead: Anderson County District 4 SRO learns dance moves from little boy at field day

Follow my lead, that's the name of the game as a little boy and a Anderson County District Four Resource Officer take turns busting a move! You can watch the video here to see every dance move little Bentley makes, Deputy Elrod follows. The special moment was caught on camera at Mt. Lebanon Elementary School where Elrod patrols and protects.

During field day, Bentley started showing off his famous monster dance and he can't stop smiling as Elrod jumps in. She caught on pretty quick

"You can see him kind of zombified and do a couple little hops and then she was just repeating what he was doing and just having a good time, it was great," said Bentley’s mom, Melia Mellott.

With a new dance mastered, Elrod tried to return the favor, but it turns out Bentley is more into monsters and zombies than chickens.

"I was trying to teach him the chicken dance because here at school I've done chicken dance with a few of the students and some of the different classes," Elrod said.

The SRO said she loves her job, and it shows. While this may be the first time the fun was caught on camera, she's known for letting loose and getting on the kids level, literally.

"They even wrangled me into tug of war with some of them," Elrod said.

It made quite the impression for students, even though their team lost.

"We did boys vs girls and the girls won a lot of times,” said Student Riot Potter. “Then we did one round which was kids vs grownups and then the grownups won."

Students like Potter said it was great to see Deputy Elrod outside having fun, and it also put parents at ease.

"She really is dedicated to everyone which makes me feel more comfortable as a parent,” Mellott said. “And as an employee on the substitute end and I know teachers love it."

In a lot of ways Elrod said it's part of her job, building a strong relationship with her students, especially in Anderson District Four.

"It's important that they see police officers and deputies in a positive role model to build up that trust that I'm someone they can talk to,” Elrod said. “If they feel comfortable with me being crazy and doing crazy dances or playing whatever games out there with them then maybe they'll feel comfortable if something bad is happening to them then maybe they'll come to me and share that with me."

Elrod was one of many who responded to the Townville Elementary shooting and she said those moments helped her realize how important her job as a school resource officer is. She said if it came down to it she would lay her life down for her students, but luckily so far she’s just had to lay down the moves.

