Family reveals new details about homicide case involving 'Boz' & pleads for justice

"I was screaming through the phone, "Mama, Mama, and she was like 'What?!' and I was like, 'They said Marckus got shot, they said Marckus got shot!"

31-year-old Lamarckus Terrell Boswell's sister and mother recount the night their loved one, Boz, was gunned down on March 25 in Greenville County. That day would be the last they would see his smiling face.

Greenville County deputies said Bosewell and another man were gunned down on Landford Road and Paper Mill Road early Sunday morning. Both were taken to the hospital. The coroner said Bosewell died from his injuries.

"They took his life, they took a part out of my heart, a part of me," Boz's mother Dorothy Boyd said.

The family said there were dozens of people inside the home the night these two Upstate men were gunned down. They explained a man came up to Boz and a fight broke out between the two. The family is asking the community to provide any information they know about that night.

"I don't care what crew you're with, I don't care what code you're going by, my nephew was murdered," James Sullivan said. "If y'all call yourselves a friend to him, and you were there, and you're not saying nothing, get your facts together. Get to the police."

People at Boz's vigil weeks back said he was a phenomenal athlete, very competitive and driven. His family said his best trait was being a father.

"We just want closure. Whoever did this to Marckus, we want answers, justice and closure," his family said.

