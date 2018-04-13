Community remembers Greenwood teen killed last week

A Greenwood community came together to honor a teen who was killed last week.

Put Down the Guns Now Young People Organization held a vigil for 15-year-old Tidrekis Daquan Gray on Thursday night.

The coroner said the teen was shot and killed outside Tennessee Courts Apartments on April 4.

“I have to sit there and watch my cousin cry about losing her child. He was her baby child! For you to take her child away from her is unreal,” Irish Neal said.

Irish Neal was one of multiple family members that attended the vigil. She asked for answers and prayed for change.

Neal said too many teens have been affected by gun violence and hopes no other family has to endure this type of pain.

“You just killed an innocent child that didn’t have anything to do with the street violence or none of that,” Neal said, “You’ve got kids out here pulling out guns on kids!"

Greenwood Police said they are questioning people, but no arrests have been made.

“If anybody out there knows who did it, please turn them in,” Neal said, “And to whoever did this, I know you’re not sleeping at night. This was an innocent child! Only 15 years old! You can’t be sleeping at night!”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greenwood Police.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.