Greenville Health System offers free cancer screenings Friday

Greenville Health System said free cancer screenings will be offered Friday at the GHS Cancer Institute.

The free screenings are being offered as part of National Oral, Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Week and will be conducted by Greenville ENT-Head & Neck Surgery.

GHS said most oral cancers appear on the lips, tongue or the floor of the mouth, but can also form inside your cheeks, on your gums or on the roof of your mouth.

Oropharyngeal cancers related to Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) are often found in the tonsil or base of tongue. Other head and neck cancers arise from the voice box or throat, or from salivary (spit) glands or the thyroid gland, doctors said.

Doctors said the warning signs for these cancers include a red or white spot in your mouth that won't heal or grows larger, a sore throat, hoarse voice, lump in your neck, earache, and pain or difficulty when swallowing.

Doctors said people who drink alcohol, have been exposed to HPV, smoke tobacco or use smokeless tobacco products are at the greatest risk of these cancers.

The screenings will be held 1-5 p.m. at the second floor of the institute, located at 900 West Faris Road in Greenville.

Participants must register for the screenings by calling 864-455-5300.

