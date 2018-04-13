BLIZZARD on the way for parts of the Plains

An early spring BLIZZARD will bring more than a foot of snow to parts of the Plains this weekend!

An area of strengthening low pressure over the central Plains states and building cold air over the northern Plains will create a textbook blizzard situation across parts of Nebraska and South Dakota into Minnesota.

In these areas, heavy snow is likely to fall in the presence of wind gusts over 35 mph, creating low visibility (at times, lower than ¼ mi.) and therefore blizzard conditions.

Widespread accumulations of 8-16” appear likely, with isolated areas approaching two FEET in drifts. This will certainly create extremely hazardous travel conditions for places like Sioux Falls and neighboring Minneapolis/St. Paul.

The snow should be most widespread and heavy late Friday night through Saturday night, with conditions improving on Sunday and Monday.

