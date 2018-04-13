60 people to become US citizens in naturalization ceremony at Fountain Inn library

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said 60 candidates for citizenship will be naturalized during a ceremony Friday at the Fountain Inn Library.

The honor comes during during National Library Week. The USCIS said libraries across the country offer free immigration materials, such as booklets, forms and study CDs to inform the public about the path to citizenship.

In an ongoing partnership, USCIS said officials work to educate librarians and their immigrant customers on topics ranging from naturalization, immigration scams, and the importance of digital literacy.

The ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Kerry Ann Younts Culp Branch Library.

