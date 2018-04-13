Deputies: Man accused of forcing his way into woman's home, holding her against her will

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man accused of forcing his way into a woman’s home and holding her against her will for two days back in February has been arrested.

Deputies said Timothy William Mathis, 46, of Fair Play was arrested Thursday and charged with first degree burglary, kidnapping and domestic violence first degree.

Deputies said they began investigating on February 8 after being called to an address on Loop Circle near Westminster.

“The victim told the deputy that she had been held against her will and threatened by Mathis starting two days prior,” said Jimmy Watt, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, in a news release. “The victim told the deputy that she had been assaulted and that Mathis had forced entry into her residence and did not allow the victim to leave or make any outside contact.”

Deputies said Mathis had taken the victim’s cell phone and other property as well. He was not on scene when deputies arrived.

Mathis is being held in the Oconee County Detention Center on no bond.

