Deputies: Bomb squad mobilized after bank robbery, nearby schools on partial lockdown

Greenville County deputies and the bomb squad was called to a bank robbery on White Horse Road Friday morning, according to Sgt. Ryan Flood with the sheriff's office.

Flood said the armed robbery was reported at the Wells Fargo at 3043 White Horse Road shortly after 11 a.m.

Deputies said a man wearing a red, white, and blue shirt and jeans entered the bank just after 11 a.m. carrying a suspicious device with wires protruding from it and demanded cash.

The man fled with money and left the bank on foot.

The man left the device behind when he fled, deputies said.

The bomb squad was called in to inspect the device.

Deputies said southbound lanes on White Horse Road was closed off between Anderson Road and the bank while the bomb squad investigated the threat.

Greenville County Schools said three schools in the area were placed on partial lockdown as a precaution. Officials said Carolina High, Tanglewood Middle and Welcome Elementary were partially locked down

Just before 12:30 p.m. Greenville County Schools said Welcome Elementary had been taken off lockdown.

FOX Carolina has a crew at the scene and we are working to get additional details.

