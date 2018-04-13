White Horse Road reopens after bomb squad detonates suspicious package left at bank during robbery

Greenville County deputies and the bomb squad were called to a bank robbery on White Horse Road Friday morning.

Sgt. Ryan Flood said the armed robbery was reported at the Wells Fargo at 3043 White Horse Road shortly after 11 a.m.

Deputies said a man wearing a red, white, and blue shirt and jeans entered the bank carrying a suspicious device with wires protruding from it and demanded cash.

The man fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and left the bank on foot.

PHOTOS: Bomb squad mobilizes at site of Greenville Co. bank robbery

The man left the device behind when he fled, deputies said.

The bomb squad was called in to inspect the device. Deputies said the hazardous device unit has rendered the object safe and no actual explosives were inside.

Investigators performed a secondary search inside the building and did not find any other potentially hazardous objects.

Southbound lanes on White Horse Road was closed off between Anderson Road and the bank while the bomb squad investigated the threat. They reopened around 1:45 p.m.

Greenville County Schools said three schools in the area were placed on partial lockdown as a precaution. Officials said Carolina High, Tanglewood Middle and Welcome Elementary were partially locked down. They later resumed normal operations.

Deputies were unable to locate the suspect after he fled the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

