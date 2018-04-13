Deputies warn of scam involving man pretending to be cable company worker with special offer

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and Rutherfordton Police Department are making area residents aware of a scam involving a man pretending to be a cable company representative.

Deputies said a slim man in his early 20s, with short dark hair, is going door-to-door claiming to be a subcontractor for North Cable.

Deputies said the man is pretending to sell a a special promotion of cable and internet bundled for $600 for 6 months.



Deputies said the man plays the part well and even has a Northland Cable subcontractor badge, but deputies warn he does not work for Northland Cable.



Deputies warn people not to fall for the sham. Do not give him money, or any personal information and call 911 immediately if he knocks on your door, deputies said.

Anyone who can help deputies identify the scam artist is asked to contact CrimeStoppers 828-287 TIPS (8477).



Authorities also encourage anyone who may have been a victim of the scam to call law enforcement.

