Coroner: 91-year-old woman killed in Spartanburg Co. collision

WOODRUFF, SC

The Spartanburg County Coroner said a 91-year-old woman was killed in a collision on Friday. 

The coroner identified the victim as Minnie Lee Gray. 

According to the coroner's office, Gray was killed in a two-car collision on Eastbrook Drive and Pearson Street in Woodruff. 

The crash is currently under investigation by the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office and the Woodruff Police Department. 

