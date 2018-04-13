Coroner: 91-year-old woman killed in Spartanburg Co. collision

The Spartanburg County Coroner said a 91-year-old woman was killed in a collision on Friday.

The coroner identified the victim as Minnie Lee Gray.

According to the coroner's office, Gray was killed in a two-car collision on Eastbrook Drive and Pearson Street in Woodruff.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office and the Woodruff Police Department.

MORE NEWS: Coroner officially rules death of Jermaine Massey a homicide

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.