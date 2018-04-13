Police: Search underway for suspect after drive-by shooting in Greenwood

The Greenwood Police Department said authorities are searching for a suspect after a shooting incident on Friday.

Officers said a Highway Patrol trooper witnessed a drive-by shooting at the intersection of Highway 25 south and Florida Avenue.

The suspect fled the scene, police said, and later ditched his vehicle. Investigators believe he may have run into an apartment complex on Maplewood Court.

Law enforcement are currently searching for the suspect near Maplewood Court.

A FOX Carolina crew is en route for more information.

