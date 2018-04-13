Police: Suspect in custody after drive-by shooting in Greenwood - FOX Carolina 21

Police: Suspect in custody after drive-by shooting in Greenwood

Drive-by shooting investigation in Greenwood (Apr. 13, 2018/FOX Carolina)
GREENWOOD, SC

The Greenwood Police Department said a suspect is in custody after a shooting incident on Friday.

Officers said a Highway Patrol trooper witnessed a drive-by shooting at the intersection of Highway 25 south and Florida Avenue.

The suspect fled the scene, police said, and later ditched his vehicle. Law enforcement were searching for the suspect near Maplewood Court.

Later, police confirmed the shooting suspect was taken into custody and a standoff near Maplewood Court had ended.

Police believe a gunshot victim brought to Greenwood Self Regional may be connected to the case.

