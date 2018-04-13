Asheville PD: 1 person taken to hospital with life threatening i - FOX Carolina 21

Asheville PD: 1 person taken to hospital with life threatening injuries after shooting

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Asheville Police Department said one person has been taken to the hospital for life threatening injuries after a shooting. 

Officers said they responded to call regarding a victim suffering from a gunshot wound around 12:38 p.m. on Melton Drive. 

Police said the victim was transported to Mission Hospital. 

The shooting is currently under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police department at 828-252-1110.

