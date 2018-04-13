Asheville PD: Suspect charged after woman hospitalized with life threatening injuries after shooting

The Asheville Police Department said one person has been taken to the hospital for life threatening injuries after a shooting.

Officers said they responded to call regarding a victim suffering from a gunshot wound around 12:38 p.m. on Melton Drive.

Police said a female victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, and was transported to Mission Hospital.

A person of interest was taken into custody, officers said.

According to police, 35-year-old Lindsay Irene Ellis of Asheville was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. She is currently being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

The shooting is currently under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police department at 828-252-1110.

