Deputies end active search for missing 76-year-old Greenville Co. man

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed they are canceling the active search for missing 76-year-old Dale Hunter.

Hunter disappeared April 5 after leaving his home on Altamont Road around 11:45 a.m. for a walk. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a green bath robe.

Family said Hunter suffers from dementia and has cochlear implants in which the batteries have likely died, leaving him deaf.

In the days that followed Hunter's disappearance, hundreds of personnel spent thousands of man-hours searching for him throughout Paris Mountain. Air support and K-9 teams were brought in. A rescue crew scoured bodies of water on the mountain but turned up nothing.

Hunter's family has sought national exposure for the case because they believe he may have been picked up by someone. They are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his safe return.

Deputies asked everyone in the Paris Mountain area to review their home security footage and check their property for possible signs of Hunter.

Although the active search has been called off, the investigation is ongoing. Deputies said search teams may work in targeted-specific areas if they receive a substantiated tip regarding his whereabouts.

Anyone with information on Hunter's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

