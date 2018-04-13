Dry and warm Saturday before Sunday storms

Conditions go downhill this weekend as a potent storm system approaches from the west. Most of Saturday looks dry, while Sunday could bring heavy rain and t-storms.

Tonight will be pleasant and mild with lows dropping to 58 in the Upstate and 53 for the mountains. Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy as moisture starts to push in, but there shouldn’t be much rain under the clouds until Saturday night. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 70s through the day.

Heavy showers and storms will move in with a cold front on Sunday. Right now it looks like 11AM to 4PM will be our best time to see any lightning or potentially some severe weather. Damaging wind or a tornado can’t be ruled out, so remain weather aware through the afternoon.

Rain clears out Sunday night and that will usher in some cooler air. Highs will only get into the 50s and 60s on Monday with lows back in the 30s for Monday night.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.