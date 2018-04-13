Upstate police officer remembered in special ceremony in Spartanburg

It's been one year since a Spartanburg Police Officer died on the job, and today Master Patrol Officer Jason Harris is being remembered in a special way by family, friends and colleagues.

A large crowd gathered in front of City Hall for the remembrance ceremony on Friday. Officer Harris worked at the Police Department for more than a decade and we're told he served in many roles- from work on the SWAT team to patrolling on a motorcycle and bicycle through town.

Chief Alonzo Thompson is the Chief at the Spartanburg Police Department and said Officer Harris was always ready for any task, and carried out his job with passion.

"The thing about Jason is you didn't have to look for him, he was always going to volunteer and step up. He was all about getting the job done, all about service."

Another friend, Major Art Littlejohn told us it's still hard to think about losing Officer Harris. "Of course it doesn't get any easier, those emotions come back because not only do we love our officers but we love our families as well."

We're told the remembrance ceremony for Officer Harris will be held every year going forward, on April 13th. Officer Harris died a year ago from injuries he sustained after colliding his police motorcycle into a car turning left. He was responding to a call for assistance from another officer.

He served for 12 years at the Spartanburg Police Department. He left behind a wife and three children.

