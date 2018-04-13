Coroner identifies driver dead after crash down embankment into tree in Greenville Co.

Troopers said a driver is dead after a crash in Greenville County on Friday.

The call came in around 2:30 p.m.

Officials with SC Highway Patrol said the incident happened along Asheville Hwy.

Troopers said a driver in a 1993 Pontiac 2-door vehicle was traveling west on Asheville Hwy and traveled off the left side of the road, down an embankment and into a tree.

Troopers said the driver died from injuries on scene.

The coroner identified the victim as 62-year-old Ricky James Brodie of Moore. Brodie was pronounced dead at 2:58 p.m.

The coroner said EMS arrived on scene and Brodie was placed into the EMS unit for transportation, but he then went into cardiac arrest. GCEMS units provided ALS treatment for approximately 25 minutes before he was pronounced dead, said the coroner.

The case is being investigated by SC Highway Patrol and the Greenville County Coroner's Office.

