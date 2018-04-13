Troopers: Driver dead after crash down embankment and into tree - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers: Driver dead after crash down embankment and into tree

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers said a driver is dead after a crash in Greenville County on Friday.

The call came in around 2:30 p.m.

Officials with SC Highway Patrol said the incident happened along Asheville Hwy.

Troopers said a driver in a 1993 Pontiac 2-door vehicle was traveling west on Asheville Hwy and traveled off the left side of the road, down an embankment and into a tree.

Troopers said the driver died from injuries on scene.

