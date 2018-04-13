Long term Converse College AD moves on to Spartanburg Day School

After twelve years of success at Converse College, Athletic Director Joy Couch is leaving for Spartanburg Day School.

Couch has spent the past twelve years driving and growing the success for the Valkyries athletic program at Converse College.

Throughout her years at Converse College as the only women's college competing at the NCAA Division II level, her successes included: gaining full Division II membership, admission into Conference Carolinas, growing 5 to 13 sports programs, increasing the number of student athletes from 37 to 240, and much recognition from the NCAA for community service, and their academic successes.

"It is a bittersweet moment as I reflect on all we have accomplished at Converse College," said Couch, "I truly love this place and the wonderful students, coaches and colleagues who have become my family here. This is the right moment and the right opportunity for me to begin a new adventure and I am excited what lies ahead with Spartanburg Day School."

As a Spartanburg native and prior high school PE teacher, Couch said she is looking forward to returning to an elementary and secondary environment.

"I am excited to accept the position of athletic director at Spartanburg Day School," she said, "I very much respect and admire the program that has already been built and am eager to maintain that momentum."

Couch has numerous state and region coaching awards, as well as teaching experience at the elementary and high school levels. The staff at Spartanburg Day School are pleased to announce the new addition of the accomplished AD.

"Joy's passion for the role of athletics in a student's educational experience is such a strong match for our school mission," said SDS Head of School Rachel Deems. "Her leadership energy and ongoing record of accomplishment will shape the future of Griffin Athletics and impact positively partnerships we value between coaches, faculty, students, and families."

Couch's new adventure as Athletic Director of Spartanburg Day School will begin on Jul. 1, 2018.

