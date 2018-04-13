Gov. McMaster releases statement after President Trump announces airstrikes on Syria

On Friday night, President Trump addressed the nation with some monumental news - the United States, France, and Britain had launched a combined strike against Syria.

According to President Trump, the attack was launched after Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad launched a chemical attack on his own people.

SC Governor Henry McMaster shared a statement in response to the announcement, on his Twitter page:

Please join Peggy & me in praying for the safety of our armed forces, as well as our allies in the UK & France. President Trump's decisive action & leadership on the world stage sends a clear message that the U.S. won't stand for the atrocities committed against innocent Syrians. — Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) April 14, 2018

