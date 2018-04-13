Police: Investigation underway after victim shot in leg in Anderson

Police said an investigation is underway after someone was shot in Anderson Friday night.

The call came in just after 10:30 p.m.

Officials with Anderson Police Department said they arrived on scene and found one person suffering a gunshot wound to the leg.

EMS was called to the scene, and police said the victim will be transported to the hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time, said police.

