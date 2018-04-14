War Whiskey's Animal Rescue hosts Saturday adoption event

Love German Sheperds?

If so, Saturday is a great time to get one if you're looking to adopt a furry friend. War Whiskey's Animal Rescue, which specializes in German Sheperds, is hosting an adoption event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will take place at Danna's Dogs at 5407 Highway 76 in Pendleton, SC.

The event will feature more than 20 pure bred German Sheperds as well as other breeds, and there will be hot dogs, hamburgers and drinks on site. A bake sale will also be held.

MORE NEWS: White Horse Road reopens after bomb squad detonates suspicious package left at bank during robbery

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.