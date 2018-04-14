War Whiskey's Animal Rescue hosts Saturday adoption event - FOX Carolina 21

War Whiskey's Animal Rescue hosts Saturday adoption event

Posted: Updated:
War Whiskey's Animal Rescue hosts Saturday adoption event (Source: War Whiskey's Animal Rescue) War Whiskey's Animal Rescue hosts Saturday adoption event (Source: War Whiskey's Animal Rescue)

Love German Sheperds? 

If so, Saturday is a great time to get one if you're looking to adopt a furry friend. War Whiskey's Animal Rescue, which specializes in German Sheperds, is hosting an adoption event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will take place at Danna's Dogs at 5407 Highway 76 in Pendleton, SC.

The event will feature more than 20 pure bred German Sheperds as well as other breeds, and there will be hot dogs, hamburgers and drinks on site. A bake sale will also be held.

MORE NEWS: White Horse Road reopens after bomb squad detonates suspicious package left at bank during robbery

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.