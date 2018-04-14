Crews responding to fully involved structure fire in Haywood Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Crews responding to fully involved structure fire in Haywood Co.

WAYNESVILLE, NC

Haywood County Emergency Services said crews are currently on scene of a fully involved structure fire in Waynesville.

Emergency Services said the fire was at a residence on Elysania Avenue. 

There is no word yet if anyone was injured in the fire. 

Details are limited at this time. 

