Troopers: Motorcyclist, passenger killed in collision in Newberry Co.

Troopers said a motorcyclist and passenger were killed in a collision early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred on Airport Road in Newberry County.

Troopers said the driver was operating a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

According to troopers, the motorcyclist overturned after running off the right the side of the road.

The motorcyclist and passenger were ejected from the vehicle.

Troopers said the motorcyclist and passenger were not wearing helmets and died from their injuries on scene.

