Family: Local mental health advocate reported missing

The family of a local mental health advocate says he has been reported missing.

Marie Blough said her husband, Paton Blough, was last seen at their home on Friday around 7:30 a.m. She said she returned home after taking her son to school and found that Paton and their Yukon were gone.

Paton's phone was left behind at the house.

Marie said Paton had been experiencing hypomania during the past week.

She believes he may have gone to a state park. Marie said Saturday is the three-year anniversary of his hike to the top of Table Rock to help pass a mental health crisis intervention team bill.

She said Paton has medication he needs to take and she doesn't know if he has it with him.

The family said a missing person's report has been filed with the Greenville Police Department.

