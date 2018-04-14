Heavy rain and possible severe weather expected Sunday

We’re keeping a close eye on Sunday for the likelihood of heavy rain and possible severe thunderstorms.

This system has produced several tornadoes over the past couple of days across the deep-south, and while it is expected to weaken, our atmosphere is potent enough to support severe weather during the day Sunday.

The rest of today and tonight look relatively tame with just a small chance at a couple of isolated showers. The main line of storms leftover from last night, will begin to push into our westernmost areas around 9-10 AM Sunday.

They’ll then push into the Greenville/Asheville areas around noon, and then east to Spartanburg and surrounding areas by 2 PM and finally push east of our area around 4 PM.

It’s these easternmost areas that have the highest chance of experiencing damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes, and while the threat isn’t as high the farther west you go, still be on guard and have a plan ready in case a tornado warning is issued for your location.

The mountains will experience some high elevation snow showers on the back side of this system Sunday night into Monday morning, which will be on the cool side with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Then, the rest of next week will warm right back up to the 70s with plentiful sunshine, so we just have to get through tomorrow, and then we’ll be home-free the rest of next week.

