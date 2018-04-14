Severe threat winding down, scattered evening rain

The severe weather threat is winding down across the area, but scattered rain and increasingly chilly conditions highlight the evening and overnight forecast.

Most of the severe storms have pushed east of the area, and as a result the tornado watch that was in place has been CANCELLED. Scattered showers and maybe a rumble of thunder will continue into the evening hours, but no additional severe weather is anticipated.

Overnight, as colder air moves in, snow showers become possible in the mountains of western NC near the TN border.

Expect a cool start to the week, but conditions warm up fairly quickly with temperatures climbing back to (or above) mid-April averages.

