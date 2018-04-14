Tornado WATCH for parts of the area

Heavy rain and severe storms expected later today for the central/eastern portions of the area.

In advance of this line of storms, there is growing concern for severe storm development through this afternoon as the air becomes more unstable.

Damaging wind and tornadoes will be possible with the strongest activity, particularly in areas near Union, Gaffney, Laurens, and Rutherfordton and points NORTHEAST.

Flash flooding will also be possible, and there is a flash flood watch for parts of the area (see attached graphic) until this evening. As much as 4” of rain could fall in localized spots.

The heavy rain/severe weather threat will end this evening, leaving cold conditions and snow showers developing in the mountains of western NC.

