FDA: Rose Acre farms recalls eggs due to possible salmonella

Rose Acre Farms has recalled eggs due to a possible health risk.

The FDA said the company issued the voluntary recall due to possible salmonella contamination. According to the FDA, the recall was the result of some illnesses reported on the East Coast.

The eggs were distributed in the following states:

Colorado

Florida

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Virginia

West Virginia

22 illnesses have been reported so far, the FDA said.

The full list of recalled products can be found on the FDA's website.

