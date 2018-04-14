FDA: Rose Acre farms recalls eggs due to possible salmonella - FOX Carolina 21

FDA: Rose Acre farms recalls eggs due to possible salmonella

Posted: Updated:
Eggs (Courtesy: Wikimedia/ Kruppert Cubalaya) Eggs (Courtesy: Wikimedia/ Kruppert Cubalaya)
(FOX Carolina) -

Rose Acre Farms has recalled eggs due to a possible health risk. 

The FDA said the company issued the voluntary recall due to possible salmonella contamination. According to the FDA, the recall was the result of some illnesses reported on the East Coast. 

The eggs were distributed in the following states: 

  • Colorado 
  • Florida 
  • New Jersey 
  • New York 
  • North Carolina 
  • Pennsylvania 
  • South Carolina 
  • Virginia 
  • West Virginia 

22 illnesses have been reported so far, the FDA said. 

The full list of recalled products can be found on the FDA's website.

MORE NEWS: Deputies end active search for missing 76-year-old Greenville Co. man

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.