Coroner identifies elderly woman killed in Greenville Co. house fire

The Greenville County Coroner's Office said a person was found dead during a house fire on Saturday.

The fire department responded to a fully involved house fire around 5:30 a.m. on Timberlake Drive.

According to the coroner's office, one person was found deceased inside the residence. The victim was identified as 86-year-old Grace Elizabeth Proffitt Callaham.

The coroner said Callaham suffered smoke inhalation and thermal injuries. Her manner of death is pending further investigation.

The case is currently under investigation by the Wade Hampton Fire Department, the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, and the Greenville County Coroner's Office.

