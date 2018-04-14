Coroner: One found dead during house fire in Greenville Co.

Troopers said a driver is dead after a crash in Greenville County on Friday.More >
Four people are dead in three states after a deadly crime spree, at the root of which is an incestuous relationship.More >
A Michigan homeowner has been charged with assault with intent to murder after authorities say he shot at a teen who was lost and asking for directions.More >
Police said an investigation is underway after someone was shot in Anderson Friday night.More >
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed they are canceling the active search for missing 76-year-old Dale Hunter.More >
According to a memo in the Alpharetta Police Department, they want drivers to get criminal misdemeanors anytime two cars bump into each other for any reason.More >
Authorities warned residents to be on alert after a North Carolina man was attacked by a rabid coyote on Wednesday.More >
Troopers said a motorcyclist and passenger were killed in a collision early Saturday morning.More >
Loud explosions rocked Syria's capital and filled the sky with heavy smoke early Saturday after President Trump announced airstrikes in retaliation for the country's alleged use of chemical weapons.More >
If you owe the government money, you may be worried that you have to pay the amount due by the filing deadline of April 17 – even if you asked for an extension.More >
Celebration of life for Bella Muntean. (4/14/18)More >
FOX Carolina's Lauren Elise and Cody Alcorn speak at Heart WalkMore >
The bomb squad was called to the Wells Fargo on White Horse Rd. near Anderson Rd. after a robbery suspect left behind a suspicious device.More >
A visitation was held for Reynolds Volunteer Fire Department Chief Richard Sales, who was killed in a car accident on Sunday.
The annual Shalom Fest will be a celebration of Jewish culture and food. The annual festival will be Sunday, April 15 from 10:30am - 4:30pm at Temple of Israel in Greenville.More >
Greenville Drive Opening Day. (4/12/18)More >
Take a look at these mug shots of suspects wanted by the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.More >
Norman found a new home after being rescued from a drainage ditch and muzzle tied shut.More >
the zSpace Virtual Reality Mobile Lab allows students to explore a variety of topics including volcanoes and dissections in a virtual world, without any of the real-life risk or mess.More >
