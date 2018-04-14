Coroner: One found dead during house fire in Greenville Co.

The Greenville County Coroner's Office said a person was found dead during a house fire on Saturday.

The fire department responded to a fully involved house fire around 5:30 a.m. on Timberlake Drive.

According to the coroner's office, one person was found deceased inside the residence.

The coroner said an autopsy is scheduled for April 16th to confirm the identify of the victim and determine cause of death.

The case is currently under investigation by the Wade Hampton Fire Department, the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, and the Greenville County Coroner's Office.

