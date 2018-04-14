Deputies respond to armed robbery at Piedmont store - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies respond to armed robbery at Piedmont store

PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Deputies responded to an armed robbery in Piedmont on Saturday.

The incident took place at Cane's Corner at 1120 Wren School Road, said dispatchers.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Deputies are still on scene searching for a suspect, said dispatchers. No injuries have been reported.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

