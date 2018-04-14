Deputies responding to armed robbery at Piedmont store

Deputies responded to an armed robbery in Piedmont on Saturday.

The incident took place at Cane's Corner at 1120 Wren School Road, said dispatchers.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Deputies are still on scene searching for a suspect, said dispatchers. No injuries have been reported.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

