Coroner: Death investigation underway after car vs. pedestrian crash

The Spartanburg County Coroner said a death investigation is underway after a reported car vs. pedestrian crash.

The coroner said he responded to the Pelham Medical Center at 12:36 a.m. Sunday regarding a woman that died from apparent injuries in the crash.

Greer Police said they responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision around 11:00 p.m. The collision occurred at the intersection of Ridgewood Drive and Wade Hampton Boulevard.

The woman has not yet been identified. The coroner's office said an exam will be complete to identify the victim and determine the cause of death.

Officers said the crash remains under investigation, but they do not anticipated any charges against the driver at this time.

