Power outages reported in Travelers Rest

TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Duke Energy is reporting power outages in Travelers Rest and nearby areas. 

According to their website, approximately 5,400 customers in the area are without power. 

The company said power is expected to be restored by 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon. 

