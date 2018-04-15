Reports of roadway flooding, down trees severe weather moves across the Upstate

Crews are responding to multiple reports of down trees and roadway flooding as severe weather moves across the Upstate.

Parker Fire Department responded to a tree that fell on a power line and vehicle in Greenville County.

Flora Avenue at Beatrice Street is currently blocked off. The fire department said no injuries had been reported.

Crews are also currently responding to another down tree in Greenville County. A tree has fallen into the roadway at Cedar Falls Road and Sweet Water Road.

Roadway flooding has been reported in Greenville County at Sulphur Springs Road and Farris Bridge Road. Flooding has also been reported in Spartanburg County at Asheville Highway and White Avenue.

