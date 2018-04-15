Asheville Police investigating fatal hit-and-run

Asheville Police have launched an investigation after a fatal hit-and-run.

Police said a man was walking across the ramp from Patton Avenue to Westgate Parkway when he was struck by a white vehicle.

According to police, the driver fled the scene before officers arrived.

Officers identified the victim as 27-year-old Matthew Ryan Styles. Styles was transported to Mission Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.

