Sheriff: 4 arrested after Gaffney jail riot

Christopher Feaster (left) and Travon Parker (right). (Source: Cherokee Co. Sheriff's Office)

Willie Gill (left) and Damion Farr (right). (Source: Cherokee Co. Sheriff's Office).

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office says four people have been arrested after a jail riot in Gaffney on April 5.

Deputies said they arrived at the detention center around 11:50 a.m. and found several inmates attempting to start a riot.

According to the sheriff's office, the inmates assaulted other inmates, threw chairs at staff, damaged sinks in prisoners' cells and threw food trays on the floor and walls.

The incident lasted less than 30 minutes, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies said the four suspects were then placed on lock down. The sheriff's office 24 warrants were issued for the following suspects:

Willie Charles Gill, 32 Assault and battery by mob 3rd degree (1 count) Malicious damage to jail (1 count) Threatening life of public employee (4 counts) Resisting and/or assault of an officer (1 count) Prisoner participating in a riot (1 count)



Damion Deondra Farr, 20 Assault and battery by mob 3rd degree (2 counts) Malicious damage to jail (1 count) Resisting and/or assault of an officer (2 counts) Prisoner participating in a riot (1 count)



Christopher Clevon Feaster, 42 Assault and battery by mob 3rd degree (1 count) Malicious damage to jail (1 count) Resisting arrest and/or assault of an officer (1 count) Prisoner participating in a riot (1 count)



Travon S. Parker, 21 Assault and battery by mob 3rd degree (1 count) Malicious damage to jail (1 count) Resisting and/or assault of an officer (3 counts) Prisoner participating in a riot (1 count)



