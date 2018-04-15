Deputies issue advisory to citizens on possible carjacking suspect

Deputies have issued an advisory regarding an alleged carjacking, and are seeking the public's help for related information.

Officials with Oconee County Sheriff's Office said they were contacted around 11:51 a.m. Sunday by Duke Energy Security regarding a vehicle located on Hwy 183 near Oconee Nuclear Station in Seneca.

According to deputies, the vehicle was a newer model Burgundy Jeep Cherokee and was sitting with the driver's door open, lights on and no one inside.

Deputies arrived on scene and located a woman a short time later, who told them she'd been made to drive into Oconee County but the vehicle ran out of gas. That's when she told deputies she got out of the vehicle.

Deputies said information gathered from dispatchers suggested that the woman may have been thrown in a lake.

Deputies described the suspect as a man wearing an orange mask (possibly a ski mask), a blue shirt and black pants.

The woman involved in the incident is okay, according to the sheriff's office.

The incident remains under investigation by Oconee County Sheriff's Office and Pickens County Sheriff's Office. Deputies ask that anyone who may have been in the area, especially between 11 a.m. and noon on Sunday, contact the Oconee County Sheriff's Office at (864) 638-4111 if they saw something.

"Also, if you see someone matching this description with the clothing description that we have mentioned, contact the Sheriff’s Office as well to notify us but do not make any contact with this perpetrator or allow him to make contact with you,” said the sheriff's office in a press release.



