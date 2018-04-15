Cold and windy in the wake of the storms

Colder air and high elevation freeze concerns start the week, but sunshine will warm temperatures back to near 80 in the coming days.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for areas west of Asheville from midnight until 10 AM Monday, so be sure to protect any outdoor vegetation as lows reach the lower 30s in these spots.

A few snow showers will also be possible through early morning, especially along the Tennessee border, that will result in a coating on the ground for a brief time.

Otherwise, expect the rest of the day to stay chilly and blustery with highs only reaching the upper 40s in western North Carolina and upper 50s in the Upstate and northeast Georgia. Sunshine with dominate the sky, but the gusty wind up to 30 mph will keep the chill in the air.

Monday night’s lows will present another freeze threat in the mountains as lows once again reach the lower 30s. Despite this, highs on Tuesday will actually jump into the middle 60s in the mountains and lower 70s in the Upstate with full sun.

Upstate highs will jump even higher to around 81 degrees on Wednesday before another weak cold front passes through.

This next front shouldn’t bring any rain, but temperatures will respond accordingly and return to the 60s and 70s the rest of the week and early next weekend.

Another chance for rain will arrive next Sunday.

