Freezing overnight temps & mountain snow showers behind Sunday rain

Temperatures will cool down quite a bit behind Sunday’s rain which will result in some freezing temperatures in the mountains.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for areas west of Asheville from midnight until 10 AM Monday, so be sure to protect any outdoor vegetation as lows reach the lower 30s in these spots.

A few snow showers will also be possible late tonight into early Monday morning especially along the Tennessee border that will result in a coating of the white stuff on the ground for a brief while up there.

Otherwise, expect the rest of Monday to be chilly and blustery with highs only reaching the upper 40s in western North Carolina and upper 50s in the Upstate and northeast Georgia with some decent sunshine.

Monday night’s lows will present another freeze threat in the mountains as lows once again reach the lower 30s. Despite this, highs on Tuesday will actually jump into the middle 60s in the mountains and lower 70s in the Upstate.

Some in the Upstate could even hit 80 degrees on Wednesday before another weak cold front passes through.

It shouldn’t bring any rain, but temperatures will respond accordingly and return to the 60s and 70s the rest of the week and early next weekend.

Another chance for rain will arrive next Sunday, on which we will keep you updated.

