Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Race delayed due to rain, will conclude on Monday

Sunday's Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Race from Bristol Motor Speedway was suspended due to some wet weather at the event.

The race is now set to air Monday at 1 p.m. and will begin with lap 204, leaving 46 laps left to complete the second stage.

