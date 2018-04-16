Troopers: 1 dead, driver cited after car crashes into utility pole in Spartanburg Co.

Troopers said one person has died after a car ran off the road and crashed into a utility pole Sunday night in Spartanburg County.

The crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Asheville Highway near White Avenue.

Troopers said a 2000 Honda was heading west when the driver lost control, ran off the right side of the road, struck a curb, then hit a road sign and crashed into a utility pole.

The driver and a passenger were taken to the hospital, where the passenger later died.

Troopers charged the 27-year-old driver with reckless driving.

