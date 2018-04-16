Car torn to pieces after crashing between guard rail, retaining wall on I-385

The car was torn into pieces after this crash on I-385 (FOX Carolina/ April 16, 2018)

Troopers are investigating after a car was torn into pieces when it was wedged between the guard rail and a retaining wall along I-385 South near Mauldin early Monday.

Troopers were called to the scene around 3:42 a.m. according to the SCHP website.

The crash happened near the Bridges Road exit.

A wheel and a portion of an axle was torn from the car. Several shattered components, including a door speaker, could be seen littering the ground near the wreckage.

The crash damaged at least ten guardrail posts.

There is no word yet on the driver of the vehicle or if anyone was hurt.

