Kohl's, GHS partner to create permanent car seat inspection station in Greenville

Upstate parents will now have a place they can go to all the time for help installing car seats.

Kohl’s and Children’s Hospital of Greenville Health System are partnering to open the first hospital-based car seat inspection station in South Carolina on Monday.

The car seat inspection station will be located at Greenville Memorial Hospital, per a news release. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 11 a.m.

4 out of 5 parents in Greenville County do not use their car seats correctly, according to GHS representatives. GHS also reports the percentage of children killed in car crashes in South Carolina is higher, on average, than other states.

The permanent station at Greenville Memorial Hospital on Grove Road is one of only a handful across the country. GHS representatives explained the station will provide convenient car seat inspections for families who have recently delivered at Greenville Memorial.

Kohl’s also sponsors inspections at other locations in Greenville, Oconee and Pickens Counties. To schedule an appointment at one of these inspections click here.

