SC drivers can reduce, clear suspensions starting Monday during Driver Suspension Eligibility Week

South Carolina residents who lost their driving privileges due to certain suspensions may be able to get their driver’s licenses back starting Monday during 2018 Driver Suspension Eligibility Week.

Between April 16-20, the SC DMV said people may be able to take steps to reduce or clear the remaining time of their suspension.

Drivers with the following types of suspensions are eligible for the program:

Excessive points for someone under the age of 18

Operating an unlicensed taxi

Operating an uninsured vehicle that they did not own

Operating or allowing someone else to operate an uninsured vehicle

Driving under suspension, excluding alcohol or drug related convictions

Drivers who may qualify for the program must complete the Driver Suspension Eligibility Application (SCDMV Form DL-601) and visit a SCDMV branch during the week.

All conditions of the suspension must be met and drivers must pay all fees. The DMV said none will be waived.

Drivers may also be required to provide a Certificate of Insurance (SR-22) from their insurance provider.

Click here to read more about the program.

