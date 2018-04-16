SC drivers can reduce, clear suspensions starting Monday during Driver Suspension Eligibility Week

Lee County Fire Department has confirmed that multiple crews responded to a mass casualty incident at Lee County Correctional Institution on Sunday night.More >
Lee County Fire Department has confirmed that multiple crews responded to a mass casualty incident at Lee County Correctional Institution on Sunday night.More >
Troopers said one person has died after a car ran off the road and crashed into a utility pole Sunday night in Spartanburg County.More >
Troopers said one person has died after a car ran off the road and crashed into a utility pole Sunday night in Spartanburg County.More >
Deputies have issued an advisory regarding an alleged carjacking, and are seeking the public's help for related information.More >
Deputies have issued an advisory regarding an alleged carjacking, and are seeking the public's help for related information.More >
Online shoppers have gotten used to seeing that line on checkout screens before they click "purchase." But a case before the Supreme Court could change that.More >
Online shoppers have gotten used to seeing that line on checkout screens before they click "purchase." But a case before the Supreme Court could change that.More >
Police say a man fatally shot his wife, dropped his three kids off at his leasing office, then returned to the apartment and killed himself Saturday.More >
Police say a man fatally shot his wife, dropped his three kids off at his leasing office, then returned to the apartment and killed himself Saturday.More >
Police in Los Angeles have confiscated $700,000 worth of bootleg makeup after discovering they contained animal feces, bacteria and human waste.More >
Police in Los Angeles have confiscated $700,000 worth of bootleg makeup after discovering they contained animal feces, bacteria and human waste.More >
The Spartanburg County Coroner said a death investigation is underway after a reported car vs. pedestrian crash.More >
The Spartanburg County Coroner said a death investigation is underway after a reported car vs. pedestrian crash.More >
As teachers in several states across the United States protest for higher pay and more funding for public education, lawmakers and onlookers are debating whether teachers deserve more money.More >
As teachers in several states across the United States protest for higher pay and more funding for public education, lawmakers and onlookers are debating whether teachers deserve more money.More >
A Florida man asked the store clerk, "What would happen if I stole some beer?" Police say Christopher Maxwell soon found out.More >
A Florida man asked the store clerk, "What would happen if I stole some beer?" Police say Christopher Maxwell soon found out.More >
Engaged pro wrestlers John Cena and Nikki Bella are ending their relationship.More >
Engaged pro wrestlers John Cena and Nikki Bella are ending their relationship.More >
The ninth annual Upstate Jewish festival came to Greenville on Sunday with cultural music, food, art, and dancing.More >
The ninth annual Upstate Jewish festival came to Greenville on Sunday with cultural music, food, art, and dancing.More >
Several inmates attempted to start a riot inside of a detention center located in Gaffney.More >
Several inmates attempted to start a riot inside of a detention center located in Gaffney.More >
Damages from the severe weather on Sunday.More >
Damages from the severe weather on Sunday.More >
Clemson kicks off the spring season with their first spring game in Death Valley.More >
Clemson kicks off the spring season with their first spring game in Death Valley.More >
Celebration of life for Bella Muntean. (4/14/18)More >
Celebration of life for Bella Muntean. (4/14/18)More >
FOX Carolina's Lauren Elise and Cody Alcorn speak at Heart WalkMore >
FOX Carolina's Lauren Elise and Cody Alcorn speak at Heart WalkMore >
The bomb squad was called to the Wells Fargo on White Horse Rd. near Anderson Rd. after a robbery suspect left behind a suspicious device.More >
The bomb squad was called to the Wells Fargo on White Horse Rd. near Anderson Rd. after a robbery suspect left behind a suspicious device.More >
A visitation was held for Reynolds Volunteer Fire Department Chief Richard Sales, who was killed in a car accident on Sunday.
A visitation was held for Reynolds Volunteer Fire Department Chief Richard Sales, who was killed in a car accident on Sunday.
The annual Shalom Fest will be a celebration of Jewish culture and food. The annual festival will be Sunday, April 15 from 10:30am - 4:30pm at Temple of Israel in Greenville.More >
The annual Shalom Fest will be a celebration of Jewish culture and food. The annual festival will be Sunday, April 15 from 10:30am - 4:30pm at Temple of Israel in Greenville.More >
Greenville Drive Opening Day. (4/12/18)More >
Greenville Drive Opening Day. (4/12/18)More >