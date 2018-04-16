No students hurt when tractor trailer, school bus collide in Greenville County

No injuries when school bus/ 18 wheeler collide (FOX Carolina/ April 16, 2018)

Greenville County Schools said a school bus was involved in a crash with a tractor trailer Monday morning.

The crash happened near the intersection of South Pleasantburg Drive and Augusta Road.

A spokesperson for the school district said a tractor trailer ran a stop light on Impact Drive and struck the school bus.

Students from Robert E Cashion Elementary were on board the bus.

EMS was called but no students were taken to the hospital.

The school district said all students involved were either taken to school by their parents or by an alternate bus.

Troopers are investigating the crash.

The crash occurred just before 7:30 a.m. per the SC Highway Patrol website.

No other details were immediately available.

MORE NEWS - 7 killed, 17 treated after 'mass casualty incident' at SC prison

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.